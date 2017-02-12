Starland Vocal Band
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
4
19th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best New Artist Of The Year
Starland Vocal Band News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Starland Vocal Band
Wins
Best New Artist Of The Year
Best Arrangement For Voices (Duo, Group Or Chorus)
Afternoon Delight
Nominations
Record Of The Year
Afternoon Delight
Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus
Afternoon Delight (Single)
