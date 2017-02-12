searchsearch
Starland Vocal Band

Artist

Starland Vocal Band

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

4

19th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best New Artist Of The Year

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Starland Vocal Band News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Starland Vocal Band

Wins

Best New Artist Of The Year

Best Arrangement For Voices (Duo, Group Or Chorus)

Afternoon Delight

Nominations

Record Of The Year

Afternoon Delight

Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus

Afternoon Delight (Single)

