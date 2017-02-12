Sophie Gent News

searchsearch
Sophie Gent

Artist

Sophie Gent

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

