Sonny Bono
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
14th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus
All I Ever Need Is You (Single)
Sonny Bono News
