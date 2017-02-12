Sonny Bono News

searchsearch
Sonny Bono

Artist

Sonny Bono

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

14th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus

All I Ever Need Is You (Single)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

