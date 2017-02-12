Simon Katz News

searchsearch
Artist

Simon Katz

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

40th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Virtual Insanity

