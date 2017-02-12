Shlomo Mintz
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
4
32nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Chamber Music Performance
Prokofiev: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1 In F Minor And 2 In D (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Shlomo Mintz News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Shlomo Mintz
Nominations
Best Chamber Music Performance
Prokofiev: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1 In F Minor And 2 In D (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events