Shlomo Mintz News

Shlomo Mintz

Artist

Shlomo Mintz

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

4

32nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Chamber Music Performance

Prokofiev: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1 In F Minor And 2 In D (Album)

