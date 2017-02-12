searchsearch
Seth Dworken

Artist

Seth Dworken

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

19th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Engineered Recording, Classical

Beyond The Sun: An Electronic Portrait Of Holst's "The Planets" - Patrick Gleeson (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Seth Dworken News

