Samuel Rhodes
WINS*
3
NOMINATIONS*
10
37th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Chamber Music Performance
Debussy/Ravel/Dutilleux: Quartets (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Samuel Rhodes News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Samuel Rhodes
Nominations
Best Chamber Music Performance
Debussy/Ravel/Dutilleux: Quartets (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events