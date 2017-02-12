searchsearch
ROOTS RADICS

Artist

ROOTS RADICS

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Reggae Album

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

ROOTS RADICS News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for ROOTS RADICS

Nominations

Best Reggae Album

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics

More from the 62nd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events