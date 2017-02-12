Robert Simpson
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
9
3rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Engineering Contribution - Novelty Recording
New Sounds America Loves Best
Robert Simpson News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Robert Simpson
Nominations
Best Engineering Contribution - Popular Recording
Wild Percussion And Horns A'Plenty (Album)
Best Engineering Contribution - Popular Recording
Belafonte Returns To Carnegie Hall (Album)
Best Engineering Contribution - Novelty Recording
New Sounds America Loves Best
