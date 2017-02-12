searchsearch
Robert Simpson

Artist

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

9

3rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Engineering Contribution - Novelty Recording

New Sounds America Loves Best

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Robert Simpson News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Robert Simpson

Nominations

Best Engineering Contribution - Popular Recording

Wild Percussion And Horns A'Plenty (Album)

Best Engineering Contribution - Popular Recording

Belafonte Returns To Carnegie Hall (Album)

Best Engineering Contribution - Novelty Recording

New Sounds America Loves Best

