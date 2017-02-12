searchsearch
Robert Palmer

Artist

Robert Palmer

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

6

37th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Album Notes

Beauty Is A Rare Thing - The Complete Atlantic Recordings (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Robert Palmer News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Robert Palmer

Nominations

Best Album Notes

Beauty Is A Rare Thing - The Complete Atlantic Recordings (Album)

More from the 37th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events