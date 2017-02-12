searchsearch
Robert Merrill

Artist

Robert Merrill

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

2nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Vocal Performance, Male

An Evening With Lerner And Loewe (Album)

Robert Merrill News

