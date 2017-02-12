Robert Merrill News

Robert Merrill
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
2nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Vocal Performance, Male
An Evening With Lerner And Loewe (Album)
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Robert Merrill
Nominations
