Robert Fine

Artist

Robert Fine

WINS

2

NOMINATIONS

7

6th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Engineered Recording - Special Or Novel Effects

The Civil War, Vol. II

Robert Fine News

GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Robert Fine

Wins

Best Engineered Recording - Special Or Novel Effects

The Civil War, Vol. II

