Rob Sheridan
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
55th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (Soundtrack From The Motion Picture)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Rob Sheridan News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Rob Sheridan
Nominations
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (Soundtrack From The Motion Picture)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events