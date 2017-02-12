searchsearch
Rob Sheridan

Artist

Rob Sheridan

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

55th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (Soundtrack From The Motion Picture)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Rob Sheridan News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Rob Sheridan

Nominations

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (Soundtrack From The Motion Picture)

More from the 55th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events