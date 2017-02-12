searchsearch
Ralph Tresvant

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

31st Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

If It Isn't Love (Single)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Ralph Tresvant News

