searchsearch
Ralph Kaffel

Artist

Ralph Kaffel

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

46th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Historical Album

Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - The Complete Specialty Records Recordings

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Ralph Kaffel News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ralph Kaffel

Nominations

Best Historical Album

Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - The Complete Specialty Records Recordings

More from the 46th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events