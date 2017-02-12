Ralph Kaffel
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
46th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Historical Album
Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - The Complete Specialty Records Recordings
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Ralph Kaffel News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ralph Kaffel
Nominations
Best Historical Album
Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - The Complete Specialty Records Recordings
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events