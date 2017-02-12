President John F. Kennedy News

President John F. Kennedy
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
7th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Documentary, Spoken Word Or Drama Recording (Other Than Comedy)
The Kennedy Wit
