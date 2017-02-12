searchsearch
Plain White T's

Artist

Plain White T's

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

50th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

Hey There Delilah

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Plain White T's News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Plain White T's

Nominations

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

Hey There Delilah

More from the 50th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events