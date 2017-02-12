searchsearch
Piotr Anderszewski

Artist

Piotr Anderszewski

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

48th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (without Orchestra)

Szymanowski: Piano Son. No. 3, Métopes, Masques

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Piotr Anderszewski News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Piotr Anderszewski

Nominations

Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (without Orchestra)

Szymanowski: Piano Son. No. 3, Métopes, Masques

More from the 48th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events