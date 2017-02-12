Piotr Anderszewski News

Piotr Anderszewski
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
48th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (without Orchestra)
Szymanowski: Piano Son. No. 3, Métopes, Masques
