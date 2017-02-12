Phil Mattson News

Phil Mattson
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
28th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Vocal Arrangement For Two Or More Voices
I Hear Music (Track)
Nominations
Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Duo Or Group
Night In The City (Album)
Best Vocal Arrangement For Two Or More Voices
I Hear Music (Track)
