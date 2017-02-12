Phil Mattson News

searchsearch
Phil Mattson

Artist

Phil Mattson

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

28th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Vocal Arrangement For Two Or More Voices

I Hear Music (Track)

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Phil Mattson

Nominations

Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Duo Or Group

Night In The City (Album)

Best Vocal Arrangement For Two Or More Voices

I Hear Music (Track)

