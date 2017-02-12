searchsearch
Peter Willemoes

Artist

Peter Willemoes

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

21st Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Opera Recording

Nielsen: Maskarade (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Peter Willemoes News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Peter Willemoes

Nominations

Album Of the Year Classical

Nielsen: Maskarade (Album)

Best Opera Recording

Nielsen: Maskarade (Album)

More from the 21st Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events