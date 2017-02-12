Peter Kurland
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
1
44th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For A Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Peter Kurland News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Peter Kurland
Wins
