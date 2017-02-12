Peter Kurland News

searchsearch
Peter Kurland

Artist

Peter Kurland

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

1

44th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For A Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Peter Kurland

Wins

Album Of The Year

O Brother, Where Art Thou? - Soundtrack

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For A Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

