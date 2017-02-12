Paul McCreesh
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
6
58th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Compendium
Handel: L'Allegro, Il Penseroso Ed Il Moderato, 1740
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Paul McCreesh News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Paul McCreesh
Nominations
Best Classical Compendium
Handel: L'Allegro, Il Penseroso Ed Il Moderato, 1740
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events