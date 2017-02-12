Paul McCreesh News

searchsearch
Paul McCreesh

Artist

Paul McCreesh

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

6

58th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Compendium

Handel: L'Allegro, Il Penseroso Ed Il Moderato, 1740

