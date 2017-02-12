searchsearch
Paul Maynard

Artist

Paul Maynard

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

3rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Duo (Other Than With Orchestral Accompaniment)

Brahms: Keyboard Music Of The French Court (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Paul Maynard News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Paul Maynard

Nominations

Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Duo (Other Than With Orchestral Accompaniment)

Brahms: Keyboard Music Of The French Court (Album)

More from the 3rd A Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events