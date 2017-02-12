Paul F. Wells News

searchsearch
Paul F. Wells

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Ethnic Or Traditional Recording

New England Traditional Fiddling (Album)

