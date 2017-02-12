searchsearch
Paul Chrisman

Artist

Paul Chrisman

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

3

45th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Musical Album For Children

Monsters, Inc. - Scream Factory Favorites

Paul Chrisman News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Paul Chrisman

Wins

Best Musical Album For Children

Monsters, Inc. - Scream Factory Favorites

