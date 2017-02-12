Patti Scialfa News

searchsearch
Patti Scialfa

Artist

Patti Scialfa

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

30th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rock Instrumental Performance (Orchestra, Group Or Soloist)

Paradise By The "C" (Track)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Patti Scialfa

