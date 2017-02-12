Patsy Bruce News

searchsearch
Patsy Bruce

Artist

Patsy Bruce

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

21st Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Country Song

Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Patsy Bruce

Nominations

Best Country Song

Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys

