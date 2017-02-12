Patsy Bruce
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
21st Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Country Song
Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
Patsy Bruce News
