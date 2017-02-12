Papa Dee Allen
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
16th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best R&B Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus
The Cisco Kid (Single)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Papa Dee Allen News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Papa Dee Allen
Nominations
Best R&B Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus
The Cisco Kid (Single)
Best Rhythm & Blues Song
The Cisco Kid (Single)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events