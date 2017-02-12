searchsearch
Papa Dee Allen

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Papa Dee Allen News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Papa Dee Allen

Nominations

Best R&B Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus

The Cisco Kid (Single)

Best Rhythm & Blues Song

The Cisco Kid (Single)

