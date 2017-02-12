searchsearch
Panama Francis

Artist

Panama Francis

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

24th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Big Band

Panama Francis And The Savoy Sultans - Vol. II (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Panama Francis News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Panama Francis

