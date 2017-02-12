Panama Francis News

Panama Francis
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
24th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Big Band
Panama Francis And The Savoy Sultans - Vol. II (Album)
