Paddy Moloney News

Paddy Moloney
WINS*
6
NOMINATIONS*
21
48th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Traditional Folk Album
Live From Dublin - A Tribute To Derek Bell
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Paddy Moloney
Nominations
Best Traditional Folk Album
Live From Dublin - A Tribute To Derek Bell
