Ole Schmidt News

Ole Schmidt

Artist

Ole Schmidt

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

49th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (with Orchestra)

Schmidt: Concertos

