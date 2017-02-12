Natalie Maines News

searchsearch
Natalie Maines

Artist

Natalie Maines

WINS*

13

NOMINATIONS*

21

49th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Song Of The Year

Not Ready To Make Nice

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Natalie Maines

Wins

Record Of The Year

Not Ready To Make Nice

Album Of The Year

Taking The Long Way

Song Of The Year

Not Ready To Make Nice

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Not Ready To Make Nice

Best Country Album

Taking The Long Way

