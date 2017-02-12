searchsearch
Nan Schwartz

Artist

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

4

56th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Nan Schwartz News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Nan Schwartz

Nominations

Best Instrumental Arrangement

Skylark

Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s)

