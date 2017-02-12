searchsearch
Moray Welsh

Artist

Moray Welsh

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

25th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Chamber Music Performance

Bach: Trio Sonatas (BWV 1038, 1039, 1079) (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Moray Welsh News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Moray Welsh

Nominations

Best Chamber Music Performance

Bach: Trio Sonatas (BWV 1038, 1039, 1079) (Album)

More from the 25th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events