Montserrat Caballe
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
5
46th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Vocal Performance
Songs Of The Spanish Renaissance, Vol. 1
Montserrat Caballe News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Montserrat Caballe
Nominations
