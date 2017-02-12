searchsearch
Mieczyslaw Horszowski

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

6th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music

Schubert: Quintet In A Major For Piano And Strings, Op.114 ("Trout") (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Mieczyslaw Horszowski News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Mieczyslaw Horszowski

Nominations

Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music

More from the 6th A Awards

