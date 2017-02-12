Mieczyslaw Horszowski News

Mieczyslaw Horszowski
6th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music
Schubert: Quintet In A Major For Piano And Strings, Op.114 ("Trout") (Album)
