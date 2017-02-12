searchsearch
Michelle Branch

Artist

Michelle Branch

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

4

49th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Leave The Pieces

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Michelle Branch News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Michelle Branch

Nominations

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Leave The Pieces

More from the 49th Awards

