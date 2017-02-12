searchsearch
Michael Dyson

Artist

Michael Dyson

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

0

50th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Traditional Blues Album

Last Of The Great Mississippi Delta Bluesmen: Live In Dallas

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Michael Dyson News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Michael Dyson

Wins

Best Traditional Blues Album

Last Of The Great Mississippi Delta Bluesmen: Live In Dallas

More from the 50th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events