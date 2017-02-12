Michael Collins News

Michael Collins
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (with Orchestra)
Carter: Clarinet Concerto (Track)
