Mary Schmid News

Mary Schmid
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
28th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Duo Or Group
Night In The City (Album)
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
