Mary Schmid

Artist

Mary Schmid

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

28th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Duo Or Group

Night In The City (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Mary Schmid News

