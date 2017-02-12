Martine Geliot News

Martine Geliot
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
20th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Chamber Music Performance
Improvisations - West Meets East - Album 3 (Album)
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Martine Geliot
Nominations
