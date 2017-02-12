searchsearch
Martine Geliot

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

20th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Chamber Music Performance

Improvisations - West Meets East - Album 3 (Album)

Martine Geliot News

