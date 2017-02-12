Martin Kistner News

searchsearch
Martin Kistner

Artist

Martin Kistner

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

3

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Historical Album

The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Best Historical Album

The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

