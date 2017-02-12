Martin Kistner
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
3
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Historical Album
The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Martin Kistner News
