Manuel Quijano
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album
La Extraordinaria Paradoja Del Sonido Quijano (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Manuel Quijano News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Manuel Quijano
Nominations
Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album
La Extraordinaria Paradoja Del Sonido Quijano (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events