Manuel Quijano

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album

La Extraordinaria Paradoja Del Sonido Quijano (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Manuel Quijano News

More from the 43rd Awards

