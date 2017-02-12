Malin Berggren News

searchsearch
Malin Berggren

Artist

Malin Berggren

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

37th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best New Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Malin Berggren

Nominations

Best New Artist

Best Pop Perf. By A Duo Of Group With Vocal

The Sign (Single)

Best Pop Album

The Sign (Album)

