Malin Berggren News

Malin Berggren
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
3
37th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best New Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Malin Berggren
Nominations
Best New Artist
Best Pop Perf. By A Duo Of Group With Vocal
The Sign (Single)
Best Pop Album
The Sign (Album)
