Lorin Hollander News

Lorin Hollander
6th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (With Orchestra)
Ravel: Concerto In G For Piano And Orchestra/Dello Joio: Fantasy And Variations For Piano And Orchestra (Album)
