searchsearch
Lorin Hollander

Artist

Lorin Hollander

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

6th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (With Orchestra)

Ravel: Concerto In G For Piano And Orchestra/Dello Joio: Fantasy And Variations For Piano And Orchestra (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Lorin Hollander News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Lorin Hollander

Nominations

Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (With Orchestra)

Ravel: Concerto In G For Piano And Orchestra/Dello Joio: Fantasy And Variations For Piano And Orchestra (Album)

More from the 6th A Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events