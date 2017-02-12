searchsearch
Lorena Iniguez

Artist

Lorena Iniguez

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

50th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album

Esta Tierra Es Tuya (This Land Is Your Land)

Lorena Iniguez News

