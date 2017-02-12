searchsearch
Lecrae

Artist

Lecrae

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

7

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Sunday Morning

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Lecrae News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Lecrae

Nominations

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Come Together

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Sunday Morning

More from the 63rd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events