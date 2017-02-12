Le Toya Luckett
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
6
43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Say My Name
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Le Toya Luckett News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Le Toya Luckett
Wins
Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Say My Name
Best R&B Song
Say My Name
Nominations
Record Of The Year
Say My Name (Single)
Song Of The Year
Say My Name (Single)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events