Lawrence Parker

Artist

Lawrence Parker

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

50th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group

Better Than I've Ever Been

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Lawrence Parker News

