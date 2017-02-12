Larry Knechtel News

Larry Knechtel
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
2
15th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus
Baby I'm-A Want You (Album)
